Sherri Kottmann Sells 500 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Sherri Kottmann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $23,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $139,786.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FORR stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $852.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.
