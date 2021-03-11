Sherri Kottmann Sells 500 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Sherri Kottmann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $23,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $139,786.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $852.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,563 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Forrester Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,277,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,542,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Forrester Research by 939.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 133,464 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth about $5,366,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

