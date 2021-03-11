SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $346,118.52 and approximately $79.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,245.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.80 or 0.03185684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.37 or 0.00352687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $539.33 or 0.00958880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $221.48 or 0.00393767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.88 or 0.00330474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00272430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021596 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

