Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Up 280.2% in February

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a growth of 280.2% from the February 11th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 69,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,066. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

