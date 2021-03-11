ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of ShockWave Medical worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $101.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 8,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $774,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,801.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $371,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,166,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.86.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.