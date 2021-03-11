Short Interest in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Decreases By 76.4%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the February 11th total of 414,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,500 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam J. Pliska sold 50,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $139,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

