Short Interest in Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Declines By 81.5%

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the February 11th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Andes Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.
Andes Gold Company Profile
