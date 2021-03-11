Short Interest in Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Declines By 81.5%

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the February 11th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Andes Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

Andes Gold Company Profile

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

