Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Expands By 400.0%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Surface Mount Technology Solutions, and Materials.

