Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Decreases By 98.4%

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the February 11th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,427,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CVAT remained flat at $$0.06 on Thursday. 57,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Cavitation Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

