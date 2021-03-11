Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Drops By 81.8%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the February 11th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 394.0 days.

Shares of COCSF remained flat at $$4.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

