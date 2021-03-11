Short Interest in Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Drops By 88.4%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the February 11th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Dominion Lending Centres stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Dominion Lending Centres has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Founders Advantage Capital Corp. operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

