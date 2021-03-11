Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Expands By 2,400.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FERL opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Fearless Films has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

