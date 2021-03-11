Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Expands By 2,400.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:FERL opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Fearless Films has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
Fearless Films Company Profile
