Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Declines By 74.4%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the February 11th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HAVLF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

