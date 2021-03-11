Short Interest in iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Declines By 91.4%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the February 11th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICOTF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,183. The company has a market cap of $12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. iCo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

