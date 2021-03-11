Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Increases By 1,900.0%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMUC opened at $0.75 on Thursday. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

