Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Decreases By 99.7%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the February 11th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JRVMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 126,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,433. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Jervois Mining has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

About Jervois Mining

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, tin, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

