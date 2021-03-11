Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Decreases By 99.7%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the February 11th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JRVMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 126,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,433. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Jervois Mining has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.45.
About Jervois Mining
