Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Drops By 95.6%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the February 11th total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MJWL traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,855,875. Majic Wheels has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Majic Wheels Company Profile
Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.