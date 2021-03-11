Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Drops By 95.6%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the February 11th total of 285,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MJWL traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,855,875. Majic Wheels has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

