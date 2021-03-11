Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Expands By 457.1%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,986,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MMMW stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power
