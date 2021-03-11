Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Expands By 457.1%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,986,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMMW stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

