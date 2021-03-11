Short Interest in Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Drops By 97.1%

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medivir AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Medivir AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$0.99 during trading on Thursday. Medivir AB has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

