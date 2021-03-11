Short Interest in Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Declines By 99.0%

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 11th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nascent Biotech stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. 183,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Nascent Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

