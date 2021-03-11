Short Interest in Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC) Rises By 554.5%

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 983,100 shares, an increase of 554.5% from the February 11th total of 150,200 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Star Acquisition stock. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Northern Star Acquisition stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,106. Northern Star Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69.

Northern Star Acquisition Company Profile

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in the beauty, wellness, self-care, fashion, e-commerce, subscription, and digital-media space.

