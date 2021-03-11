Short Interest in Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Rises By 2,780.0%

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 2,780.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ROCLF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit