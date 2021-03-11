Short Interest in Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Rises By 2,780.0%

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 2,780.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ROCLF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

