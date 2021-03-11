Short Interest in Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV) Expands By 540.0%

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of STBV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,808. Strategic Global Investments has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Strategic Global Investments Company Profile

Strategic Global Investments, Inc engages in the ownership and development of properties. The company was founded on December 11, 1985 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

