SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $936.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,153,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,921 shares of company stock worth $2,592,536. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

