SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%.
SI-BONE stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $936.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,536. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.
