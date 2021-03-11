SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%.

SI-BONE stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $936.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,536. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SIBN shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.