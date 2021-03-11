Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €51.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.38 ($54.57).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €46.00 ($54.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.06. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.