Sierra Metals (SMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

TSE:SMT opened at C$3.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.24. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$4.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$561.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

