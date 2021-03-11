Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,086,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $99,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.