Signify Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:SGFY)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signify Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

In related news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

