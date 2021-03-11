Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

SLGN stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. 6,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Silgan by 41.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Silgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

