Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s stock price rose 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $62.65. Approximately 1,112,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 556,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

SIMO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,997,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

