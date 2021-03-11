Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €136.00 ($160.00).

Siltronic stock opened at €139.65 ($164.29) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.75. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

