Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.10. Sino Biopharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 14,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

