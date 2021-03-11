Siobhán Moriarty Buys 4 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty bought 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,965 ($38.74) per share, with a total value of £118.60 ($154.95).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,007.50 ($39.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,950.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,810.30. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The company has a market cap of £70.37 billion and a PE ratio of 62.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

DGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

