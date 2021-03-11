SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.39.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,932,141.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,156,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,599,541.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 889,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 159,362 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

