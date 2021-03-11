Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

GS stock opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.38 and its 200 day moving average is $243.92. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

