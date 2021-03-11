Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 290.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,964 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.20% of Avantor worth $32,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 223.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In related news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at $301,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,223.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,034 shares of company stock worth $4,819,835 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

