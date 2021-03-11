Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,050 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in AutoZone by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $3,241,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,679 shares of company stock worth $37,853,508 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,241.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,190.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1,181.08. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.27.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

