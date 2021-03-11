Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 55,705 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,705 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $39,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $180.42 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $183.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.48 and a 200 day moving average of $160.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

