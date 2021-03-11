Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,911 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in McKesson were worth $36,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

