Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) EVP Sells $566,731.12 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12.

SKX stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

