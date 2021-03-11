Skyline Champion’s (SKY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of SKY opened at $45.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.83. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.