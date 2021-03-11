Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.20.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

