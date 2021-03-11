Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Trading Down 7.1%

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $161.00 and last traded at $161.20. Approximately 3,342,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,654,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.44.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.20.

The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

