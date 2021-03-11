SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.29. 2,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,910. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

