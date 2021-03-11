Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

KO opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

