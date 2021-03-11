Slow Capital Inc. Has $301,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $590.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

