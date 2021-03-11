Slow Capital Inc. Has $603,000 Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 4,665.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in L Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in L Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in L Brands by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

