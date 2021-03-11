Slow Capital Inc. Has $822,000 Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,335,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20.

