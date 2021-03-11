Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SNMRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of SNMRF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 2,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362. Snam has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.