Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 2,100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $602.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $353,558.72. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 550,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.